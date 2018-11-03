Computer Programs & Systems (CPSI) Trading Up 5.9% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) were up 5.9% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 532,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average daily volume of 111,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.87 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.62% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Computer Programs & Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Computer Programs & Systems to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the third quarter worth $253,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 83.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 529,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems during the third quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Computer Programs & Systems by 146.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

