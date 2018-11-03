Comparing Profire Energy (PFIE) & Telkonet (TKOI)

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) and Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Profire Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Telkonet shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of Profire Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Telkonet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Profire Energy and Telkonet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Profire Energy $38.29 million 2.83 $4.44 million $0.09 25.00 Telkonet $8.28 million 2.68 $3.74 million N/A N/A

Profire Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Telkonet.

Volatility and Risk

Profire Energy has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telkonet has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Profire Energy and Telkonet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profire Energy 13.77% 13.89% 12.84% Telkonet -27.88% -38.56% -22.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Profire Energy and Telkonet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profire Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Telkonet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profire Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 114.81%. Given Profire Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Profire Energy is more favorable than Telkonet.

Summary

Profire Energy beats Telkonet on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc. provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption. The company's EcoSmart suite of energy management products comprise EcoTouch Thermostat, a touch capacitive thermostat interface; EcoInsight Thermostat, a programmable and controllable wired thermostat; EcoAir Thermostat, a wireless thermostat; EcoSource Controller, a remote HVAC control device; EcoSmart VRF controllers; EcoConnect Bridge, an Ethernet to Zigbee bridge that serves as the coordinator for various EcoSmart devices; and EcoCommander Gateway, a network-edge gateway server that provides data aggregation, analytics, reporting, and management of the EcoSmart product suite. It also offers EcoSense Occupancy Sensor, a remote occupancy sensor, which monitor environments with sensors that are designed to detect motion or body heat; EcoSwitch Light Switch, an energy management product that saves energy; EcoGuard, which monitors and controls the flow of power to various outlets; and EcoContact, a remote, wireless door/window contact solution. In addition, the company provides EcoCentral, a cloud-based dashboard; EcoCare professional support and maintenance services; EcoSmart Mobile that offer iOS and Android applications; EcoSmart energy management platform for controlling lighting, plugload, and HVAC usage; and Recovery Time technology that adjusts the room temperature. It serves hospitality, military, educational, multiple dwelling unit, healthcare, and commercial industries. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

