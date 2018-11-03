Comparing Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) & Medizone International (MZEI)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) and Medizone International (OTCMKTS:MZEI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Medizone International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $2.28 billion 1.74 $129.43 million $3.23 22.13 Medizone International $230,000.00 7.76 -$2.01 million N/A N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Medizone International.

Profitability

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and Medizone International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 5.74% 25.67% 11.66% Medizone International N/A N/A -404.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Medizone International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Medizone International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Nu Skin Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Medizone International does not pay a dividend. Nu Skin Enterprises pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medizone International has a beta of 3.68, meaning that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nu Skin Enterprises and Medizone International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 0 2 4 0 2.67 Medizone International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $84.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.66%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than Medizone International.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats Medizone International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates walk-in centers and pick-up locations; and retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Medizone International Company Profile

Medizone International, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells disinfection systems in the United States and internationally. It offers AsepticSure system, a disinfection system that is used in medical facilities, such as hospitals, clinics, physician's offices, outpatient surgical centers, and long-term care facilities; food industry; bio-safety labs; athletic facilities, such as gyms and locker rooms, as well as sports equipment; and mortuaries, bio-defense and response to pandemics, building remediation, tissue labs, sporting venues, and hotels, as well as clean rooms to disinfect hard and non-porous surfaces. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

