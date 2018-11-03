Comparing Helen of Troy (HELE) & Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) and Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Hamilton Beach Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Helen of Troy does not pay a dividend. Hamilton Beach Brands pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Helen of Troy and Hamilton Beach Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helen of Troy $1.49 billion 2.27 $44.44 million $6.75 18.97 Hamilton Beach Brands $740.75 million 0.47 $17.90 million $1.65 15.45

Helen of Troy has higher revenue and earnings than Hamilton Beach Brands. Hamilton Beach Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helen of Troy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Helen of Troy and Hamilton Beach Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helen of Troy 7.00% 19.39% 11.87% Hamilton Beach Brands 2.67% 54.02% 7.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Helen of Troy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Helen of Troy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Helen of Troy and Hamilton Beach Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helen of Troy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hamilton Beach Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00

Helen of Troy presently has a consensus target price of $137.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.41%. Hamilton Beach Brands has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.77%. Given Hamilton Beach Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hamilton Beach Brands is more favorable than Helen of Troy.

Summary

Helen of Troy beats Hamilton Beach Brands on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers. The Health & Home segment provides thermometers, blood pressure monitors, and humidifiers; faucet mount water filtration systems and pitcher based water filtration systems; and air purifiers, heaters, fans, and dehumidifiers. The Beauty segment provides hair, facial, and skin care appliances, as well as grooming brushes, tools, and decorative hair accessories; and liquid hair styling, treatment and conditioning products, shampoos, skin care products, fragrances, deodorants, and antiperspirants. The company sells its products through mass merchandisers, drugstore chains, warehouse clubs, home improvement stores, catalogs, grocery and specialty stores, beauty supply and e-commerce retailers, wholesalers, and various types of distributors, as well as directly to consumers under the OXO, Honeywell, Braun, Hydro Flask, Vicks, Hot Tools, Good Grips, Soft Works, OXO Tot, PUR, Brut, Pert, Sure, Infusium23, Pro Beauty Tools, Revlon, and Bed Head brands. Helen of Troy Limited was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in El Paso, Texas.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names. The company also offers counter top appliances and kitchen tools under the Wolf Gourmet brand; garment-care line products under CHI brand name; and game and garden food processing equipment, such as meat grinders, bag sealers, dehydrators, and meat slicers under the Weston brand, as well as several private-label brand names. It sells its products through a network of mass merchandisers, e-commerce retailers, national department stores, variety and drug store chains, specialty home retailers, distributors, and other retail outlets. In addition, the company operates as a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 210 stores. The company is based in Glen Allen, Virginia. As of September 29, 2017, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of NACCO Industries, Inc.

