Comparing Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) and Vape (VAPE)

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) and Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hamilton Beach Brands and Vape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hamilton Beach Brands 2.67% 51.86% 7.49% Vape N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hamilton Beach Brands and Vape’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hamilton Beach Brands $740.75 million 0.47 $17.90 million $1.65 15.45 Vape $890,000.00 2.81 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

Hamilton Beach Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Vape.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hamilton Beach Brands and Vape, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hamilton Beach Brands 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vape 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hamilton Beach Brands currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.77%. Given Hamilton Beach Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hamilton Beach Brands is more favorable than Vape.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.2% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Vape shares are held by institutional investors. 32.7% of Hamilton Beach Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hamilton Beach Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Vape does not pay a dividend. Hamilton Beach Brands pays out 20.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hamilton Beach Brands beats Vape on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names. The company also offers counter top appliances and kitchen tools under the Wolf Gourmet brand; garment-care line products under CHI brand name; and game and garden food processing equipment, such as meat grinders, bag sealers, dehydrators, and meat slicers under the Weston brand, as well as several private-label brand names. It sells its products through a network of mass merchandisers, e-commerce retailers, national department stores, variety and drug store chains, specialty home retailers, distributors, and other retail outlets. In addition, the company operates as a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 210 stores. The company is based in Glen Allen, Virginia. As of September 29, 2017, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of NACCO Industries, Inc.

Vape Company Profile

Vape Holdings, Inc. engages in designing, marketing, and distributing ceramic vaporization products. The company offers blended ceramic vaporization element for torched, electronic, and portable vaporizers under the HIVE Ceramics brand. It provides a nonporous, non-corrosive, chemically inert medical-grade ceramic vaporization element, which could be used for a range of applications, including stand-alone vaporization products and electronic cigarettes. The company distributes its products through dealer network, as well as through an e-commerce site. Vape Holdings, Inc. is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

