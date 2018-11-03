Comparing CBS (CBS) & Liberty Media Formula One Series B (FWONB)

CBS (NYSE:CBS) and Liberty Media Formula One Series B (OTCMKTS:FWONB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CBS alerts:

This table compares CBS and Liberty Media Formula One Series B’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS $13.69 billion 1.54 $357.00 million $4.19 13.41 Liberty Media Formula One Series B $1.78 billion 4.11 $255.00 million N/A N/A

CBS has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Formula One Series B.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CBS and Liberty Media Formula One Series B, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS 0 9 14 0 2.61 Liberty Media Formula One Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBS presently has a consensus target price of $66.65, indicating a potential upside of 18.67%. Given CBS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBS is more favorable than Liberty Media Formula One Series B.

Risk and Volatility

CBS has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Media Formula One Series B has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBS and Liberty Media Formula One Series B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS 10.21% 81.10% 8.63% Liberty Media Formula One Series B 20.90% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of CBS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CBS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Liberty Media Formula One Series B does not pay a dividend. CBS pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBS has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

CBS beats Liberty Media Formula One Series B on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content; and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from the company's television stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series B

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.