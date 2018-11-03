Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CBSH. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.91 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

In other news, insider Sara E. Foster sold 2,371 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $165,045.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,530.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Burik sold 7,737 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $496,947.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,003.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,203 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,908 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

