Comfort Systems USA, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (FIX)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of FIX opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $594.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.75 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $172,947.72. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,771,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $106,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.54%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

