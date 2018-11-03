Columbus McKinnon (CMCO) Given a $54.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum set a $54.00 target price on Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of CMCO traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 147,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,134. The firm has a market cap of $857.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.75. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $217.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.91 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,342,000 after acquiring an additional 57,952 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,517,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,616 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,679,000 after acquiring an additional 122,110 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 620,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 157,129 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

