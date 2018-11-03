Coinvest (COIN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $261.00

Coinvest (CURRENCY:COIN) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, Coinvest has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Coinvest token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Coinvest has a market cap of $2.00 million and $261.00 worth of Coinvest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149164 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00250716 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $623.57 or 0.09779583 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012606 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Coinvest

Coinvest’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coinvest’s total supply is 107,142,857 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,168,177 tokens. Coinvest’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinvestHQ . The official website for Coinvest is coinve.st . Coinvest’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Coinvest is /r/Coinvest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Coinvest

Coinvest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinvest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinvest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinvest using one of the exchanges listed above.

