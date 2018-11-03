Coinlancer (CL) Achieves Market Cap of $382,633.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Mercatox. During the last week, Coinlancer has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $382,633.00 and $3,905.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Coinlancer

Coinlancer was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,666,779 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

