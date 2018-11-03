Coimatic 2.0 Trading Down 2.3% This Week (CTIC2)

Coimatic 2.0 (CURRENCY:CTIC2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last week, Coimatic 2.0 has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Coimatic 2.0 has a market cap of $4,280.00 and $0.00 worth of Coimatic 2.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coimatic 2.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00149509 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00251160 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $623.16 or 0.09773210 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012747 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Coimatic 2.0 Coin Profile

Coimatic 2.0’s total supply is 30,132,750 coins and its circulating supply is 13,532,750 coins. The official website for Coimatic 2.0 is coimatic.org . Coimatic 2.0’s official Twitter account is @coimatic

Coimatic 2.0 Coin Trading

Coimatic 2.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coimatic 2.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coimatic 2.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coimatic 2.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

