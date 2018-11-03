Coherus Biosciences’ (CHRS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a report released on Friday. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CHRS has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Coherus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. 4,165,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,933. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $20.66.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Barbara K. Finck sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $32,700.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,803 shares in the company, valued at $720,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $512,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,520 shares of company stock worth $578,676. Corporate insiders own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

