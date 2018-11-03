Cognios Capital LLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 248.8% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after buying an additional 685,374 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $36,234,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $29,884,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,719,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,859,000 after purchasing an additional 367,895 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,775,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,222,000 after purchasing an additional 319,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

ALK stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.53 and a 12 month high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

In other news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $200,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,238 shares in the company, valued at $550,380.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $58,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,703.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

