Cognex Co. (CGNX) Stake Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $5,006,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 16,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 50,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $271,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $530,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at $15,068,728.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,361,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.15 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Cognex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

