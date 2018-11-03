Cogeco Communications (CCA) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2019 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$82.89.

Cogeco Communications stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$65.25. 95,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,889. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$62.81 and a 12-month high of C$94.66.

In related news, Director Louis Audet sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.00, for a total transaction of C$45,500.00.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services, American Broadband Services and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video services and programming, such as basic services, digital tier packages, pay-per-view channels, discretionary services, video-on-demand services, high definition television, 4K television, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

