CoffeeCoin (CFC) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

CoffeeCoin (CURRENCY:CFC) traded up 31.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. CoffeeCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $51.00 worth of CoffeeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoffeeCoin has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One CoffeeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007229 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000246 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000315 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000108 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About CoffeeCoin

CoffeeCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for CoffeeCoin is /r/Coffeecoin . CoffeeCoin’s official Twitter account is @coffeecoin2 . The official website for CoffeeCoin is www.coffee-coin.org

Buying and Selling CoffeeCoin

CoffeeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoffeeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoffeeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoffeeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

