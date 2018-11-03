Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) by 13.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,340 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDE. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 60.9% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 30,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.1% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.12 million, a P/E ratio of 258.00 and a beta of 0.64. Coeur Mining Inc has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $8.94.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.15 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.75 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

