CNX Resources (CNX) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a d+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNX Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.88 and a beta of 1.02.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). CNX Resources had a net margin of 54.81% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Palmer Clarkson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 66,210 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 701.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 92,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 733,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 151,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas in the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had 7.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company also owns, operates, and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

