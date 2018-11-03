Clinigen Group PLC (CLIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Clinigen Group PLC (LON:CLIN) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Clinigen Group’s previous dividend of $1.76. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CLIN opened at GBX 902.50 ($11.79) on Friday. Clinigen Group has a 52-week low of GBX 751.50 ($9.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,187 ($15.51).

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

CLIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.21) price target (up from GBX 1,360 ($17.77)) on shares of Clinigen Group in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.66) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) price objective on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Clinigen Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,265 ($16.53).

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. Its Clinigen Clinical Trial Services segment supplies and manages commercial medical products for use in clinical studies, including comparator drugs, adjuvant drugs, and rescue therapies. The company's Idis Managed Access segment is involved in the consultancy, development, management, and implementation of managed access programs for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.