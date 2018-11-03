C&J Energy Services (CJ) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CJ. Citigroup lifted their target price on C&J Energy Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised C&J Energy Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $30.00 target price on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Guggenheim downgraded C&J Energy Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded C&J Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.15.

Shares of NYSE CJ traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,302. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.78. C&J Energy Services has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.66 million. C&J Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CJ. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

