Civista Bancshares (CIVB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.16 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.18%.
CIVB traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company had a trading volume of 20,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIVB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.
About Civista Bancshares
Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.
See Also: Why do corrections happen?
