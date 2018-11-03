City Holding (CHCO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

A number of analysts have commented on CHCO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of City in a report on Thursday, July 26th.

CHCO opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. City has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. City had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $51.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. As a group, research analysts predict that City will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.81%.

In other news, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $166,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $233,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,831 shares of company stock valued at $722,639. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,138,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of City by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of City by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 662,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of City by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of City by 2.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 437,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

