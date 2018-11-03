Citigroup Trims Eagle Materials (EXP) Target Price to $111.00

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $122.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Standpoint Research raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eagle Materials from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.86.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 812,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,347. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

