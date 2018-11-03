Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Diageo (DGE)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,160 ($41.29) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.51) target price (up previously from GBX 2,880 ($37.63)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,860 ($37.37).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,634 ($34.42) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.74).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,780 ($36.33) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,825.04). Insiders have bought a total of 30,309 shares of company stock worth $76,607,739 in the last quarter.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

