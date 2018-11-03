Citigroup Lowers Chemours (CC) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $44.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CC. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a hold rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $34.37. 4,919,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,342. Chemours has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.22% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

