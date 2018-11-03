Citigroup Cuts Restaurant Brands International (QSR) Price Target to $65.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QSR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Cowen upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $74.00 price objective on Restaurant Brands International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.80.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. 2,079,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 193.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,720,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $553,295,000 after acquiring an additional 527,574 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 335,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 180.2% in the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 153.9% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 556,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,041,000 after acquiring an additional 337,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

