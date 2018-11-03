Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Shares Sold by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.6% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 597.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $214.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

In related news, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $10,279,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

