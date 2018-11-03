CIGNA (CI) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.20-14.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.153-45.153 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.18 billion.

Shares of CIGNA stock opened at $213.13 on Friday. CIGNA has a one year low of $163.02 and a one year high of $227.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. CIGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CIGNA will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIGNA from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CIGNA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CIGNA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on CIGNA from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on CIGNA in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIGNA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.27.

In other CIGNA news, Director William D. Zollars sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $46,100.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

