Church & Dwight (CHD) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) updated its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.116 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.71.

CHD stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $66.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $450,764.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,187 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 19,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,691.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,548.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,800 shares of company stock worth $27,051,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

