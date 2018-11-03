CHIPS (CHIPS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded up 21.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One CHIPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX and CoinExchange. CHIPS has a total market capitalization of $838,642.00 and $6.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CHIPS has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,356.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $484.51 or 0.07598683 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00824083 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00053095 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008513 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About CHIPS

CHIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

CHIPS Coin Trading

CHIPS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHIPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

