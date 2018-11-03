China National Materials (CASDY) & HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (HDELY) Financial Contrast

China National Materials (OTCMKTS:CASDY) and HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HDELY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for China National Materials and HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China National Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China National Materials and HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China National Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR $19.50 billion 0.71 $1.04 billion $1.26 11.03

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than China National Materials.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares China National Materials and HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China National Materials N/A N/A N/A HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR 5.66% 6.66% 3.05%

Dividends

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. China National Materials does not pay a dividend. HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR beats China National Materials on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China National Materials

China National Materials Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cement equipment and engineering services, cement, and high-tech materials businesses in the People's Republic of China, the Middle East, Africa, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Cement Equipment and Engineering Services; Cement; and High-Tech Materials. It offers cement design and engineering, as well as cement engineering, procurement, and construction services; cement equipment, such as supporting roller of rotary kilns, girth gear of rotary kilns, preheater towers, shell of rotary kilns, dust removers, bag screens, preheaters, conveying equipment, raw meal conveyers, and milling equipment; and synthetic crystal comprising spinel, fusion-cast synthetic mica, mica powder, and polyimide composite materials. The company also provides industrial ceramics, including silicon nitride ceramic bearing balls, high-voltage porcelains, zirconia ceramic balls, ceramic gaskets, fused silica rolls, alumina ceramic products, fused silica ceramic crucibles, filtering ceramics, synthetic mica, and zirconia ceramic cutters; and composite materials for use in water tanks, wind generator blades, anticorrosive structure platform, large-scale insulators, cool towers, and light high-pressure vessels. In addition, it offers fiber glass products comprising composite glass fiber filter paper, glass fiber filter material, glass fiber filter, medical filter for removing white blood cells, side-glow plastic fiber, plastiv-covering quartz optical fiber, liquid-core optical fiber, end-golw PS plastic fiber, quartz optical fiber, and non-communication optical fiber; and cement and other products. China National Materials Company Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About HEIDELBERGCEMEN/ADR

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots. It also trades in cement, clinker, solid fuels, and other building materials; and purchases and delivers coal and petroleum coke through sea routes to other cement companies. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

