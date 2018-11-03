CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (CIHKY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of CIHKY stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.46. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd. provides various wholesale and retail banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers time, demand, call, notice, and RMB deposits; and deposit, current, and capital accounts.

