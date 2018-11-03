CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (CIHKY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Shares of CIHKY stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.46. CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
About CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR
