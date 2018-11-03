Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 4,533 Shares of DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,422,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 219,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 97,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.79.

DISH stock opened at $30.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. DISH Network Corp has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $52.53.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Defranco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.99 per share, for a total transaction of $174,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,203,529 shares in the company, valued at $42,111,479.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,550. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

