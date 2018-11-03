Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,894 Shares of Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $7,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $287,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $88.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%. Research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

