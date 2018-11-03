Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 11,014 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,014 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,733,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,407,000 after purchasing an additional 110,939 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,956,000 after purchasing an additional 348,478 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,846,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,902,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,404 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $283.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.73 million. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

Several research firms recently commented on KIM. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 460 U.S. shopping centers comprising 79 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

