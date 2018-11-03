Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,193 Shares of Xerox Corp (XRX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Xerox worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 9.7% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.0% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 265,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 20.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.10.

XRX stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Xerox Corp has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

