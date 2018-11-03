ChessCoin (CHESS) Trading Down 17.8% Over Last Week

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, ChessCoin has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChessCoin has a total market capitalization of $134,364.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00107727 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000895 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,569.15 or 3.22592610 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000131 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004430 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00083100 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com . ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

ChessCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

