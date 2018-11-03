Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.26.

CHSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 39.4% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in the second quarter worth $140,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,980,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 368.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHSP opened at $28.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $33.81.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $156.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.13 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.73%.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust REIT focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States. The Trust owns 20 hotels with an aggregate of 6,279 rooms in eight states and the District of Columbia.

