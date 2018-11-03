Chegg (CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHGG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chegg from $23.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chegg from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chegg from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised Chegg from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.80.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $26.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chegg has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Chegg’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 15,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $424,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 467,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,237,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $4,392,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,000 shares of company stock worth $16,156,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 20.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,260,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,829,000 after acquiring an additional 213,515 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 309.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 9.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 55.9% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 453,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 162,590 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

