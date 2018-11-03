Checkpoint Therapeutics (CKPT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a negative net margin of 2,367.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,708. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

CKPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's products include CK-301 in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and CK-101 in the Phase 1 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutation-positive NSCLC.

