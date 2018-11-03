Cfra Reiterates €70.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE)

Cfra set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FRE. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €75.94 ($88.31).

FRA FRE opened at €54.90 ($63.84) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

