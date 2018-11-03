Celgene Co. (CELG) Holdings Trimmed by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the quarter. Celgene comprises 1.1% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $10,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,285,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Celgene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

CELG opened at $74.19 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,107,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,208.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Weiland acquired 5,575 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celgene from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.91.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

