Celgene (CELG) PT Set at $117.00 by Mizuho

Mizuho set a $117.00 price objective on Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celgene from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.91.

Get Celgene alerts:

NASDAQ:CELG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.19. 5,174,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,754,031. Celgene has a one year low of $70.09 and a one year high of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Celgene will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest Mario sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,107,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,208.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John H. Weiland bought 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 2,688.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the third quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.