Celadon Group (CGIP) & YRC Worldwide (YRCW) Head-To-Head Survey

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YRC Worldwide and Celadon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YRC Worldwide $4.89 billion 0.04 -$10.80 million $0.15 40.30 Celadon Group $1.07 billion 0.06 $24.84 million N/A N/A

Celadon Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than YRC Worldwide.

Profitability

This table compares YRC Worldwide and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YRC Worldwide -0.09% -2.36% 0.53% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for YRC Worldwide and Celadon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YRC Worldwide 0 1 4 0 2.80 Celadon Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

YRC Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 168.82%. Celadon Group has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 356.62%. Given Celadon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celadon Group is more favorable than YRC Worldwide.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of YRC Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Celadon Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of YRC Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

YRC Worldwide has a beta of 3.65, meaning that its stock price is 265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments. It serves manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and government customers. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of approximately 7,600 tractors comprising 5,900 owned and 1,700 leased; and 30,900 trailers consisting of 23,800 owned and 7,100 leased. The company's Regional Transportation segment provides regional delivery services, which include next-day local area delivery and second-day services, consolidation/distribution services, protect-from-freezing and hazardous materials handling, truck loading, and other specialized offerings; guaranteed and expedited delivery services consisting of day-definite, hour-definite, and time definite capabilities; interregional delivery services; and cross-border delivery services, as well as operates hollandregional.com, newpenn.com, and reddawayregional.com, which are e-commerce Websites offering online resources to manage transportation activities. This segment had a fleet of approximately 6,500 tractors, including 4,700 owned and 1,800 leased; and 13,700 trailers comprising 10,500 owned and 3,200 leased. The company was formerly known as Yellow Roadway Corporation and changed its name to YRC Worldwide Inc. in January 2006. YRC Worldwide Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

