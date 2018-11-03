CDK Global Inc (CDK) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CDK Global worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 435,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,612,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer A. Williams sold 4,114 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $253,628.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

CDK stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 235.59%. The firm had revenue of $569.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.