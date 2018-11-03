CBRE Group (CBRE) Releases FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.17. CBRE Group also updated its FY18 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,480. CBRE Group has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $50.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 23.53%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.56.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 28,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,370,838.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,713,833.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

