Catalent Inc (CTLT) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Catalent worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Catalent by 15.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after buying an additional 21,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Catalent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 710,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 26.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

CTLT stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Chiminski sold 130,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $5,916,299.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 184,335 shares of company stock worth $8,161,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

