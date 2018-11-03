Cashaa (CAS) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Cashaa has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $166,947.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, IDEX and Exrates. In the last week, Cashaa has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cashaa

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,068,565 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, TOPBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

