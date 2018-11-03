Casey’s General Stores Inc (CASY) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Casey’s General Stores worth $27,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,231,000 after buying an additional 75,313 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,376,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,692,000 after purchasing an additional 174,842 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,152,000 after purchasing an additional 198,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 648,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,129,000 after purchasing an additional 60,305 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $191,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,319.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $127.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $90.42 and a 12-month high of $130.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

